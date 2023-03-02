How Laurence Fishburne Felt About Joining The Close-Knit Cast Of CSI

In a 2008 Movieweb interview, conducted just a couple of months before Laurence Fishburne's "CSI" debut, the veteran actor discussed how he would approach joining a cast that already had nine seasons to gel before he came along. "I'm just really excited that I'm actually going to be joining this team," Fishburne said. He went on to emphasize that integrating his character smoothly would involve effort from his co-stars and the show's creative staff, noting, "All of this stuff is discovery for everyone involved."

Fishburne also mentioned that he had some familiarity with some of his co-stars, and added that he respected the existing pedigree of the show and its cast. "The most important thing for me to remember is to not mistake my presence for the event. The event is the show. The event is 'CSI' the show and everyone has a responsibility to bring their unique talents and gifts to it, and that's what I'm going to do," he said. "All I can say is I'm excited and I'm ready to play."

Fishburne stayed and played until Season 11, in which serial killer Nate Haskell (Bill Irwin) kidnaps his character's ex-wife, Gloria Parkes (Tracee Ellis Ross). Langston kills Haskell while rescuing her. After a lengthy investigation by Internal Affairs concludes that Ray acted in self defense, he goes back to Baltimore to be with Gloria as she recovers, marking Fishburne's departure from the show.