Yellowstone's Ian Bohen Originally Auditioned For The Part Of A Dutton

Ian Bohen made that claim during a recent interview in answer to a question about how he scored the role of Ryan. He had, of course, already acquainted himself with Taylor Sheridan after appearing in the "Yellowstone" creator's 2017 drama, "Wind River." Given Sheridan's proclivity for re-teaming with actors he's enjoyed working with, it's not surprising he'd pass the "Yellowstone" script on to Bohen. And as Bohen told Swagger Magazine, he immediately knew he wanted to work on the series. "When I read the script, I knew it was as close to flawless as you can get for the start of a new saga," he said, later adding, "It was brilliantly written, so, of course, I wanted to do it."

The only hitch was that Sheridan brought Bohen in to audition for Jamie Dutton, a role that eventually went to Wes Bentley. As Bohen recounts, Sheridan broke the bad news with a bit of good, noting, "I then got a call saying, 'Hey, great job, but you're not Jamie, you're Ryan,' and I said, 'Great, who is Ryan?'" Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" team didn't have an answer for that question, with Bohen quipping, "They said, 'We don't know, but if you trust us, come along on the journey, come and play, and we'll figure it out.'"

Bohen wisely opted to trust in Sheridan's "Yellowstone" vision. That trust has paid off, and in turn, Bohen has helped Sheridan turn Ryan into one of the more grounded and likable characters in a show that doesn't feature many.