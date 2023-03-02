Yuri Lowenthal Explains How Naruto's Sasuke Changed Over The Years

Sasuke had changed quite a bit by the time "Naruto" came to an end, but he still had plenty of growing up to do. He had reconciled with his old comrades by the end of "Naruto: Shippuden," but another challenge awaited in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" — fatherhood. As it happens, Sasuke took on this challenge at around the same time as his English voice actor did. "It was this cool confluence of events that mirrored some of my real-life stuff," Lowenthal said of becoming a dad at the same time as Sasuke. "It is interesting to see the change in Sasuke. It's almost like the only thing left you could throw at him to change him at that point was to make him a dad, and it is interesting to see."

Sasuke, like many new parents, has no idea what he's doing at first, and Lowenthal was able to relate to this. "He's kind of a deadbeat dad, which also mirrors sort of how I felt about myself," he told Crunchyroll. "I'm like, 'I don't know what I'm doing. I'm terrible. This is the worst, I'm gonna ruin my kid,' you know?" Thankfully, the troubled ninja has been showing signs of improvement. "He's working on it, and he's changing, and he's getting better," Lowenthal said of Sasuke's "Boruto" arc. They may be very different in their outlooks on life, but Lowenthal now understands his character on a deeper level thanks to this turn of events. "I've never felt closer to Sasuke, and me, than I have in his current form."