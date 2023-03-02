Are 1923's Wild Animals Real Or Is It All CGI Magic?

Westerns have undergone a renaissance lately, something that continues with the Paramount+ series "1923." Taylor Sheridan's creation sees the Dutton family face woes during an era rife with global struggles. Like his other series, the creator went to a pair of well-known performers to lead this chapter in the famous family's story.

Stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are major draws for the series, portraying Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. The duo are no strangers to working together having previously teamed up for Peter Weir's "The Mosquito Coast" back in 1986. Part of the picture was filmed on an island in Belize, but that setting was quite different to Montana's majestic landscape. "It was very rugged where we were shooting up in the Montana hills, where it was completely wild and incredibly beautiful," Mirren told Deadline. She even went through training at a cowboy camp to ensure authenticity. Another cast member's experience goes even further.

Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) takes the drama of "1923" away from the Dutton ranch. The World War I veteran is plagued with what would now be classified as PTSD, finding solace in heavy drinking. His journey leads the seemingly lost man to Africa, where he participates in trophy hunts means. Spencer's encounters with dangerous wild animals left viewers guessing about what is real and what is CGI on the show. Here's what Sklenar had to say about it.