Matt Johnson And Jay Baruchel Discuss Making A Uniquely Canadian Film With BlackBerry - Exclusive

Although Matt Johnson was aware that with this project, he was going to be bringing to life an undertold Canadian tech story, he didn't feel pressure to assert its Canadianness. Rather than making it "kitschy and cute and funny," he instead thought, "How can we show Canadians — especially the odd multiculturalism that was happening in Waterloo around university towns at this time — in a very accurate way?" Johnson went on to explain that he wanted to "show what Canada was like for me, which was that I didn't know the water I was swimming in." He was in fact wary of trying too hard to make it feel artificially Canadian, saying that it would have "made it too precious."

Jay Baruchel discussed what he considers to be a trend in filmmaking, where Canadians feel the need to "pre-censor" themselves, "as if there's such a thing as being prohibitively f***ing Canadian." Johnson described a moment during production when he had initially included a title card that showed the location as "Waterloo, Canada," and Baruchel pushed back against the idea, saying that it should be "Waterloo, Ontario." Although Johnson was concerned that people wouldn't know that Ontario was in Canada, Baruchel had a simple response: "F*** them." He went on to argue, "It's nonsense. You'd never put 'New York, America.' How f***ing dumb would that look? It would look insane."

A release date for "BlackBerry" has not yet been announced.