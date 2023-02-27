The Cast Of BlackBerry Discuss Working Together On A Modern Tech Morality Tale - Exclusive Interview

Cary Elwes: It's about a safety net. If you have a safety net, and you're confident in the director, and the director is confident in himself and his abilities — I'm not just talking about his directorial abilities, but his writing about it. My manager read this script first ... Normally, little pictures out of Canada — no offense — I was like, "What's this?"

My manager read it and went, "You've got to read this." I read it, and I was sold on page three ... I didn't even know that BlackBerry was named after a stain on a shirt. This was brilliant, and the characters were so compelling. They were perfectly cast — the three of them, their dynamic and their relationship with each other, was so compelling to me when I arrived and watched it that I knew I had to be a part of this thing.

Howerton: I watched you, actually ... I watched you as a very experienced actor, who has been in so many things and had such a long and illustrious career at this point. I watched you walk on, and there's that little bit of a thing — which I totally understand — where you don't know what kind of set you're walking onto. "Are these guys going to be d**ks? Is this one of those sets where people are insecure and no one knows what they want?"

Over the course of the first hour of us working together, I watched you melt. It was really interesting. I watched you go, "Oh, okay. These guys are having fun."

Elwes: It's true. Fun is key, because if you have a director like Matt on the set, relaxation is conducive to creativity. If you're not relaxed and having a good time and having fun, all you get is what Marlon Brando calls a "puckered butthole." I try to avoid those kinds of situations at all costs because I want to be in the moment. You can't be in the moment if you don't have that safety net.

Howerton: It was fun to watch ... You made some bold choices.

Johnson: You guys are laughing in the takes.

Howerton: We always did very grounded, very real takes. But then we would always go a little off the rails just to see what happens. Why not? Why not go off the rails for a couple takes?

Johnson: Cary invented a new rail. It was incredible.

Howerton: It was so funny. You're right — it was the only time in the movie where I was fully breaking.

Baruchel: I corpsed every f***ing time he said it.

Johnson: The first take of that performance ... We shoot two cameras all the time; there's a camera on Jay and Glenn, and a camera on Cary, and Cary's going off in that diner scene. Glenn and Jay [were] looking at him. Because they didn't know what to expect, they were looking at him like this — their eyes go so big. One of these takes is in the film, where Jay is looking, and then he looks back at me, and then turns back to Cary, like, "Is this really happening?" We used it in the film because it's so real.

Howerton: I don't know if any of this is in it, but I definitely got caught [as Glenn] watching him.

Baruchel: I'd forget my lines because I was like, "Holy f***. He's on fire. Where does this come from?"

Johnson: You're like, "Oh, s***. I'm in this movie."

Elwes: It's hilarious. Thank you.

Howerton: It was so fun.

Elwes: It was fun, and fun is important ... I take my work seriously. I may not take myself seriously, but I take my work very seriously, and I felt that with these guys completely. I arrived late on this picture. They were already well into it, but they were so well-defined as their characters. I was admiring them also — not just these gentlemen, but this guy [Matt], to be able to put both hats on, in front of the camera and behind. I was like, "Wow. He's in the movie as well."

That's pressure. I would never have done that to myself. I take my hat off to you for that. That's a hard thing to do, to both stand back and direct and also direct yourself. Only a handful of directors have pulled that off, and you did a great job.

Johnson: It's a huge compliment. Thank you.