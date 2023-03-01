The Mandalorian's Anzellans Were All Voiced By A Former Harry Potter Star

Light spoilers for the season 3 premiere of "The Mandalorian" ahead.

In the season 3 premiere of "The Mandalorian," audiences meet a new creature that's at once new and familiar: the Anzellans, which look like they're probably related to "The Rise of Skywalker" breakout star Babu Frik. In any case, the Anzellans have already proven that they'll be pretty important as the third season of "The Mandalorian" continues. After Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) tries to resurrect his droid buddy IG-11 only for it to attack Grogu, he visits the Anzellans, who are experts at droid repair, only to be told that he needs an entirely different part that he has to go and find.

Din has a bit of trouble understanding the Anzellans' small, muddled voices — and is helped out by some translations from Carl Weathers' Greef Karga — but if you're a "Harry Potter" fan, it's possible that you recognized their gruff little voice from that franchise. If you didn't, here's the skinny on the former "Harry Potter" star who voices all of the Anzellans on "The Mandalorian."