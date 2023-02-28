Donnie Yen Feared He Was Too Old For Rogue One (His Kids Convinced Him Otherwise)

While Donnie Yen has been a formidable powerhouse in the realm of martial-arts movies, the cinematic warrior's talents and skill set provided fans with arguably one of the coolest force-sensitive characters. Those who loved Chirrut Îmwe in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" may not know that had it not been for the actor's children, Yen may not have taken on the role.

Donnie Yen has been thrilling audiences with his exceptional martial-arts skills and acting talents since the '80s. In that time, he has put out a wide range of motion pictures, and while there are a number of titles that arguably make up his list of best and worst movies, the actor is highly regarded for certain flicks on his resume, like "Ip Man," "Raging Fire," "Iron Monkey," and "Once Upon a Time in China II." His brief time in "Star Wars" is also a strong candidate for Yen's renowned list.

Playing a lightsaber-wielding Jedi is an exciting affair, but the only thing that tops that is playing a force-sensitive individual that doesn't need one. Yen's Chirrut Îmwe didn't require the famous laser sword to take down multiple enemies at a time, and he made such a task look easy while being unable to see. The impressive "Star Wars" personality is one of the highlights of "Rogue One," but when it came to deciding whether or not to take the part, Yen sought advice from his most trusted advisors.