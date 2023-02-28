Donnie Yen Agreed To Star In Rogue One Under One Condition

"I am one with the Force and the Force is with me." This famous phrase is repeated over and over again in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" by Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen). As someone with a deep connection to the Force, but not a full-blown Jedi, Chirrut tries to understand the mysteries of the greater universe — though he lacks any kind of formal training. This is because during the time "Rogue One" takes place, the Jedi are all but extinct, and the ones that are alive are hunted relentlessly. This means that receiving any kind of instruction in the Force is hard to come by, which is probably why Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) finds Yoda hiding out in a swamp in "The Empire Strikes Back."

Chirrut joins Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in their quest to steal the Death Star plans after he helps the two escape from stormtroopers and their fates become entwined. Chirrut fancies himself a practitioner of the Force, much to the chagrin of his traveling companion Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen), and enjoys speaking in riddles and lofty ideals. This doesn't mean the character is strictly business all of the time, as he likes the occasional quip. However, it seems as if Yen had some input in the creation of Chirrut, helping the character stand out more.