Gold Rush Fans Weigh In On Mike's Fallen Wash Plant Debacle

For over a decade, fans have been tuning in to the latest mining efforts of Tony Beets on Discovery's "Gold Rush." The backstory of this reality TV star is quite inspirational. From a humble upbringing in the Netherlands, he's now one of the Klondike's top miners. Though Beets is certainly good at his craft, his unprecedented success wouldn't be possible without his bookkeeper wife, Minnie, and three children, Mike, Kevin, and Monica, who are following in their dad's mining footsteps.

Regarding Mike, the second-youngest offspring of the Beets', he became a full-time employee of Tony's at 13 years old. With his talents for manning the larger-than-life machinery needed for the job, he is one of Tony's most valued workers. Therefore, when Mike doesn't live up to his high potential, his dad is extra hard on him.

An example of this comes when Mike goes to investigate an allegedly broken-down trommel, which is used to sort various materials. Upon reaching the site, he has a sudden edge to his demeanor and tells the camera crew to get out of his face. As his dad frantically asks via walkie-talkie, "Mike, do you copy?" Mike responds, "No, I do not." Tony reprimands his son for giving up on the situation so quickly and calls on Kevin to check out the trommel.

This isn't the only time that Mike gets into some hot water on "Gold Rush," with fans weighing in on another, more disastrous situation.