Anthony Mackie's Storied Career Is All Thanks To Busta Rhymes

Although Anthony Mackie has been in the game for over 20 years, it seems like he is beginning to enter a new era of superstardom. The actor got his first big break in 2002, playing Clarence alongside Eminem in "8 Mile," with numerous projects like "The Hurt Locker" and the fan favorite "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" following afterward.

Of course, Mackie officially entered Hollywood's spotlight after joining the MCU as Sam Wilson in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." While his superhero journey started with the actor playing second fiddle to Chris Evans's Captain America, he eventually inherited the iconic stars and stripes, ushering the MCU into a new era as Captain America. While Marvel Studios has yet to reveal any tangible information regarding "Captain America: New World Order," fans can rest assured that Mackie will play a substantial role in the MCU as it inches closer to the upcoming "Avengers" movies.

Needless to say, Mackie has a bright future ahead of him in Hollywood, whether it's leading the Avengers or bringing video games to life in "Twisted Metal." It turns out the actor knew from a young age that he wanted to be someone who lights up every room they're in, using rapper Busta Rhymes as his inspiration for change.