Denzel Washington Gave Michael B. Jordan A Secret Weapon For Directing Creed 3

It may be an early call, but "Creed III" is already shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the year. The third installment in the critically and commercially successful "Creed" series (itself a continuation of Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky" franchise), the film not only provides another star turn for Jonathan Majors ("Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania") and a fitting end to the story of Adonis Creed — it marks the directorial debut of its leading man, Michael B. Jordan.

Known for his many collaborations with director Ryan Coogler (including Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" and Coogler's own directorial debut "Fruitvale Station) Jordan took on the daunting task of finishing what Coogler started with 2015's "Creed" – the sleeper hit that launched an unlikely cinematic universe as well as the two men's careers. Commitments to the two "Black Panther" films prevented Coogler from returning to the director's chair, though he served as a producer on both "Creed" sequels and receives a story credit on the third entry.

Now on his own in the ring, Jordan revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he looked to other actor-directors for guidance, as he felt they "really knew what it was going to be like transitioning from in front of the camera to behind the camera." Jon Favreau told him to finish his first shot of the day as quickly as possible; Bradley Cooper cautioned him not to overthink the process; but it was Denzel Washington that gave him a tool that would ultimately become a "lifesaver" during production.