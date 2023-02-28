Steve Howey Felt 'Very Protective' Of Shanola Hampton While Filming Intimate Scenes In Shameless

Steve Howey and Shanola Hampton are friends in real life, resulting in a professional dynamic that makes Kevin and Veronica's relationship feel authentic. When it came to filming sex scenes, Howey always took the time to make sure that Hampton felt safe on set. On the most recent episode of the podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat," Howey elaborated on how his friendship with Hampton was built on mutual respect, a factor that made filming intimate scenes a lot easier. However, during the installment titled "Steve Howey on Sex Scenes, Manifesting, and Parenting," the "Shameless" star admitted that it wasn't always easy to find a balance between intimate scenes that serve the narrative and unjustified nudity.

"I was very protective of her, and so they wanted her; some directors wanted it to be a little sordid. A little gratuitous. And it's like, we don't need to do that. We already do enough as it is," Howey explained. "But yeah, it was a lot, but a lot of these nudity and sex scenes came from really, really well-written material, so it didn't feel gratuitous. Some were a little, but for the most part, we protected each other, and we made something really cool."

It's nice to hear that Hampton and Howey had each other's backs through it all. Hats off to the actors for their dedication to the story.