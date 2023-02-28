The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Now Releasing Earlier

2023 is absolutely stacked with highly-anticipated movie releases. From sequels to superhero movies to reimaginings, there's something for everyone, with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at the top of many people's lists.

After the live-action 1993 "Super Mario Bros." movie, everyone's favorite Italian plumber has been noticeably absent from the big screen. That all changes very soon, as he'll now get an animated adventure courtesy of Illumination and Universal Pictures. Voiced by Chris Pratt, Mario goes up against his long-time enemy, Bowser (Jack Black), to save the Mushroom Kingdom. The voice cast has plenty of other heavy hitters, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The "Mario" franchise has numerous games to its name and legions of fans who want to see his story done right. They've waited patiently, especially seeing how the movie was originally supposed to come out on December 21, 2022. Fortunately, fans get a little bit of a reprieve because "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has just moved up its release date.