Fantasy Fans Are All Waiting For A Major Studio To Tackle The Malazan Series (But There Be Dragons)

In 2011, "Game of Thrones" paved the way for a golden age of complex, big-budget fantasy fare on the screen. This trend has since grown to include shows like "House of the Dragon," "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," "The Witcher," and "The Wheel of Time." Ray Feist's "Riftwar Cycle" might be happening as well, suggesting that even the most daunting and ambitious titles aren't off the table when it comes to adaptations. That can only bode well for something like "Malazan," but will it ever happen?

Adapting the "Malazan" books is a surefire way to make some poor screenwriter's head explode. The series follows hundreds of characters from various continents, and events take place over thousands of years. Magic is everywhere, dragons exist, and the political systems are complicated. Authors Steven Erikson ("Malazan: Book of the Fallen," "Kharkanas Trilogy," "Witness Trilogy") and Ian Cameron Esslemont ("Novels of the Malazan Empire," "Path to Ascendency") share the writing duties, and they aren't always interested in following linear plots. This makes the "Malazan" series a truly riveting read, but that doesn't guarantee success on the screen.

The "Malazan" saga is as ambitious as fantasy storytelling gets, and adaptations of simpler fantasy stories are among the most expensive movies and TV shows on the market. Current trends indicate that a potential "Malazan" adaptation would be live-action, but that might not do it justice. Hollywood is too scared to give this one the "Game of Thrones" treatment, but that's fine, as "Malazan" would be better as an adult animation series.