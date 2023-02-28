MCU Theory - Iron Heart Is Actually A Kang Variant

Look, let's level with each other here. You clicked on the article. You've read the title. You've rolled your eyes or scratched your head at its ridiculous premise — but it's only ridiculous at first glance. The theory that Ironheart is secretly a time-crossed variant of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is bizarre, yes, but it also may be the best way to address a certain incoming part of Kang's MCU story.

Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) was first introduced in last year's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" as a supporting player, with the script working overtime just to give her personal stakes in the plot. Her increased distance from the legacy of Tony Stark is admittedly a smart (and necessary) change from the comics, but only a tragic chance encounter makes her a vague acquaintance of Wakanda. As of right now, Williams' connection to the wider MCU is tenuous at best, and virtually non-existent when you consider the multiversal direction it's headed in.

To give her character the impact she deserves, Marvel Studios will have to do something drastic. Now, it'd be easier — and more likely — to just tie her closer to the more grounded Iron Man players, like War Machine. Sure. However, a more intriguing approach would be to take advantage of her specific niche — that is, as a young, gifted genius with a heart of gold — to not only give her a greater presence in the Multiverse Saga, but also answer a question that Marvel Comics fans are all about to start asking: where the heck is Iron Lad?