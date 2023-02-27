Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Could Have Been Saved With A Queer Love Story

How many press releases about LGBTQ+ characters does it take for a franchise to get some quality queer representation?

In Marvel Studios' case, the jury is still out. Phase 4 of the MCU left tidbits of queerness like breadcrumbs through a globally marketable forest, all leading to the witch's house of Disney refusing to actually commit. There's America Chavez's pride pin, Valkyrie's blink-and-you'll-miss-it mention of an old girlfriend, and perhaps most worthy of praise, Phastos' wholesome domestic life with his husband in "Eternals." But these softball pitches to queer rep are always pushed to the fringes of the story. Stare at them too hard, and they disappear.

This wouldn't seem to be a problem for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," as the film lacks any openly queer characters to push aside. The first entry in MCU Phase 5 has received heavy criticism for a variety of issues — messy storytelling, half-baked character arcs, and an overall lack of grounding for the Quantum Realm itself — but its abject lack of LGBTQ+ representation has kept it clear from that particular line of scrutiny.

While many moviegoers still seem to be having fun with the flick, it would be hard to classify it as a homerun for Marvel. But what if we told you that the whole film could have been fixed with a single queer love story between two characters?