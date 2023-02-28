The I Am Legend Sequel Is Making A Massive Mistake, And The Novel Is Its Only Savior

It's the end of the world as we know it ... and it appears that Robert Neville feels fine, after all.

In an announcement that may have shocked fans of the 2007 post-apocalyptic horror-action movie, "I Am Legend," a sequel is confirmed to be in the works, carrying on where the last film left off. Sort of. Both the last man on earth and the man that directed him — Will Smith and filmmaker Francis Lawrence, that is — have agreed to return to the world ravaged by nocturnal vampire-like beasties. To do so, they'll be skirting over one slight hitch — Neville dying at the end of "I Am Legend," that is.

How can it happen? Well, thanks to a filmic fork in the road, the original film had an alternate ending that saw Neville survive his final confrontation with the Darkseekers and live to fight another day. This ending will now be canon, thereby allowing Smith's hero to head off in a new chapter joined by thriving star Michael B. Jordan.

Why, though? Sure, on Smith's part, it's easy to see why he'd want to return to one of his most popular performances, but it feels a bit cheap to just discard his character's death in the theatrical cut that millions of people enjoyed. That said, the notion of bringing "I Am Legend" back to theaters isn't a bad one, and there's already a blueprint that, if followed, could enable a sequel to surpass the original movie altogether: namely, go back to the drawing board and adapt Richard Matheson's original book (for real, this time).