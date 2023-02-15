Warner Bros. Has Sequels To I Am Legend And Constantine In The Works

Akiva Goldsman has begun to reveal information regarding the two upcoming Warner Bros. sequels to "I Am Legend" and "Constantine." If you need a refresher, 2007's "I Am Legend" stars Will Smith as Robert Neville, the last human in New York following an apocalypse caused by a virus. Meanwhile, 2005's "Constantine" stars Keanu Reeves as John Constantine, an exorcist who is able to communicate with half-angels and half-demons.

For the "I Am Legend" sequel, Goldsman revealed that Smith is set to return, with Michael B. Jordan set to co-star (although his role in the upcoming film is remaining under wraps for now). What we do know is that they are looking to the novel which the original film was based on for the story. Goldsman said, "What [author Richard] Matheson was talking about was that man's time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That's a really interesting thing we're going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text." The screenwriter also noted being inspired by "The Last of Us," the recent HBO series based on the video game of the same name.

Meanwhile, the sequel to "Constantine" will see Reeves reprising the role and Goldsman writing the script. Goldsman credits Reeves himself for the sequel finally getting made, telling Deadline, "This is a credit to Keanu, who endlessly has said, 'this is the character I want to return to.' Finally, he said it enough times that it stuck." Additionally, Francis Lawrence (who directed the original film) is set to direct the sequel.

Stay tuned for more information on both projects as details become available.