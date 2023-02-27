Woody Harrelson Has Some Controversial Opinions About COVID Protocols On Set

Here's a little tip for all of you aspiring actors out there: when you have a movie coming out and are doing press rounds for it, don't randomly start talking about political views that fly in the face of science. That seems to be the lesson Woody Harrelson is learning the hard way. His new movie, "Champions," comes out on March 10, but you'd be forgiven for not realizing that, seeing how he's instead directing his attention toward the pandemic response.

He made that viewpoint known when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" on February 25. His opening monologue included a jab at vaccines when he talked about getting a pitch for a movie idea prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartels' drugs and keep taking them over and over. I threw the script away. I mean, who was gonna believe that crazy idea?"

It led to a divided response on social media, with some people criticizing Harrelson for spreading more anti-vaccine propaganda while others think he wasn't in the wrong. Of course, perhaps the "SNL" monologue shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone who read his piece for The New York Times, which came out on February 24, where he pretty much gave readers a taste of his "SNL" appearance.