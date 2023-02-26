Woody Harrelson's SNL Monologue Has Twitter In An Uproar Over 'Drug' Comments

This weekend, "Zombieland" and "Natural Born Killers" star Woody Harrelson returned to host "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time. This made him officially part of the illustrious Five-Timers' Club, joining other established members like Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, and Paul Rudd. However, this was not the most momentous aspect of this Saturday's show. Instead, debate and controversy sparked across social media about comments the actor made during his 7-minute monologue.

If you know about Harrelson's private life, you know that he is no saint — nor does he claim to be. Over the last decade, Harrelson has been quite outspoken about certain points in his life, including those times when he got into the most trouble. This is evident in interviews, including one from 2017 with The Hollywood Reporter, in which Harrelson sounds quite candid and self-aware about his past mistakes. At the end of the interview, he admits that he's still a rebel at heart who enjoys living on the edge. "I got the most amazing wife I could imagine," Harrelson said. "But did marriage calm me down? I don't think anything will ever calm me down."

Taking the SNL stage once again, Harrelson was faithful to himself and used his daring sense of humor and unreserved bluntness in a monologue that caught many off-guard. That being said, a few of the statements made by Harrelson have sent the internet into an uproar, bringing to the surface the polarizing, incendiary debate that the pandemic sparked.