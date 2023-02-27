Whatever Happened To Michelle Sovana From Chicago PD?

First appearing in the show's second season, Michelle Sovana (Madison McLaughlin) became a relatively prominent recurring character during Season 3 of "Chicago P.D." The series itself is an integral part of Dick Wolf's "One Chicago" universe, which is comprised of several Chicago-based first-responder procedurals, including "Chicago Med" and founding series "Chicago Fire."

Michelle is the daughter of troubled intelligence officer Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas), the result of an affair from several years past. Though she's initially a bit rough around the edges, Michelle and Alvin are able to mend some of their wounds before the latter tragically dies in prison.

The character was played by Madison McLaughlin, a young actor with well over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry. Before joining the cast of "Chicago P.D.," McLaughlin had made guest and co-starring appearances on "NCIS," "Teen Wolf," "Mad Men," and "Modern Family," and had even recurred on "Supernatural" and TNT's "Major Crimes." Her career didn't slow down much after departing the "One Chicago" universe, as she immediately joined another sprawling television franchise.