Emily Wickersham Made Her NCIS Audition Stand Out By Sitting Down

In an oral history at TV Insider, Glenn Geller spoke about watching the auditions for potential new cast members. Seeing Emily Wickersham sitting on the floor gave him pause.

This led Geller to ask Gary Glasberg, the "NCIS" showrunner at the time, why she was doing that. Glasberg replied that Wickersham made the decision on her own, but he found it very in line with the character. "Ellie really sees the place as her own space, so it works," Glasberg said in response to Geller's question. Glasberg also noted that Wickersham making a decision so in line with the character, without even being told, showed him that she had an innate understanding of Ellie Bishop already.

In speaking to the New York Post, Glasberg spoke about his strategy for the casting of Eleanor Bishop, pointing out that he didn't want to bring in a poor facsimile of Mossad agent Ziva David, played by Cote de Pablo. Instead, he decided to make Bishop younger than David and from the American Midwest rather than from Europe.

Wickersham's audition process, however, was more rigorous than most. After the initial selection process, Wickersham was brought in to do on-camera auditions with Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, and Sean Murray.

Murray added that Wickersham's audition lasted for the duration of her time on set. She was also assessed with the team during lunch as well as in between scenes and impressed the cast and crew during that time. Glasberg said that crew members approached him in private to endorse Wickersham, which factored into his final decision.