Why Elizabeth Kilbride From NCIS: LA Looks So Familiar

Crime procedurals are like a nature preserve for beloved television actors. On any given weekday evening, you can probably spot at least one surviving member of the cast of "Wings" or "Small Wonder" having their Miranda rights read to them while they say something like "This is preposterous!" or "I'll have your badge for this, Mariska Hargitay."

The "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 13 episode "A Farewell to Arms" was no exception, and longtime TV fans will have undoubtedly clocked series newcomer Elizabeth Kilbride as a familiar face. That's because the former wife of Admiral Holace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) was played by primetime veteran Marilu Henner. If the name isn't already ringing some bells, then it must have been nice living in a bomb shelter without access to pop culture for the last fifty years. Henner has been writing, producing, and most of all, acting, for the better part of half a century. Let's take a look at some of her more familiar work on the big and small screens.