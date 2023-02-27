Austin Butler Took A Dangerous Risk To Impress Quentin Tarantino In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Tex Watson (Austin Butler) was just one of many characters in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" based in reality. Like Squeaky (Dakota Fanning), Tex was a real-life follower of Charles Manson. But portraying a real person was not the only high-pressure experience Butler had to contend with. One of Tex's main set pieces includes a breakneck race at Spahn Ranch to head off Cliff, who's causing a ruckus. Any stunt such as that merits careful coordination on any day. But on the day of rehearsal, Butler recalled that when Tarantino arrived, all bets were off.

"So we were going to do a rehearsal and then Quentin showed up and we're shooting on film, I'd never shot on film before, and suddenly he's there and he said, 'Should we shoot the rehearsal?' And the stunt guy goes, 'Go half speed, do not go full speed,'" Butler told Marc Maron on his podcast, WTF. "I thought, 'I got Quentin Tarantino in the car, Bob Richardson's there, there's no way that I'm not gonna go as fast as I possibly can.'" Although Butler had not ridden on that specific road before and could have seriously hurt himself, he refused to pass up the opportunity to show what he could do while one of Hollywood's most famous directors was filming. His grand stunt only took a few takes, and he lived to tell the tale.