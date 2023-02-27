The Banshees Of Inisherin Makes More Sense If You See It As Adam & Eve's Story

"The Banshees of Inisherin" writer and director Martin McDonagh is no stranger to Christian imagery in his movies and plays. His 2008 cult movie "In Bruges" features a reference to a painting of The Last Judgment by Hieronymous Bosch. Meanwhile, in "Seven Psychopaths," Hans (Christopher Walken) is a Quaker enacting revenge against the born-again criminal who killed his daughter.

McDonagh, who has been nominated for several Academy Awards this year including Best Director and Best Picture, grew up as an Irish Catholic in London. The filmmaker spoke about growing up with the Church in 1998, commenting, "It's only in the process of rejecting something that you think about why you were brought up that way in the first place."

"The Banshees of Inisherin" has one of McDonagh's strangest and most allegorical plots, but the story actually comes together when you see it as a retelling of an early Bible tale. Here's why.