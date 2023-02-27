Rocky Carroll Equates Starring On NCIS To Being In The MCU - Exclusive

As Director Leon Vance, Rocky Carroll is a fixture on "NCIS," offering direct but compassionate leadership to the special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Each week, he helps guide the agents — including Gary Cole as Alden Parker and Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres — through solving criminal activities involving the Navy and Marine Corps., from attempted assassinations to drug busts and everything in between.

The series, which airs Monday nights on CBS and is currently in its 20th season, is arguably the biggest role of Carroll's career, although he has also starred on "Roc" and "Chicago Hope." Additionally, he has lent his voice to both Marvel- and DC Comics-based animated projects, including "Justice League: War," "The Death of Superman," and "Fantastic Four."

Those brushes with superhero fame have left the veteran actor equating his time on "NCIS" to being part of the MCU, an idea that Rocky Carroll sheds some light on during an exclusive interview with Looper, in which he also reveals his dream live-action superhero role.