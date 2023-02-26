What's The Song In The Last Of Us Episode 7's Mall Scene?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 7.

HBO's "The Last of Us" has refused to pull its emotional punches, and tonight's installment was no exception. With Joel's (Pedro Pascal) life hanging in the balance, Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) mind wanders to the last time she lost someone close to her.

In another episode-long flashback sequence that closely adapts the original video game's DLC mission (which shares the episode's title "Left Behind"), we finally get to see Ellie's life before the Fireflies captured her. While living in the Boston Quarantine Zone and attending what is essentially FEDRA's JROTC, Ellie befriends a young girl named Riley ("Euphoria" and "A Wrinkle In Time" star Storm Reid). The two clearly have a deep, emotional connection, but their relationship is threatened when Riley reveals she has joined the Fireflies (a veritable terrorist organization in Ellie's eyes).

Despite some apprehension, Riley convinces Ellie to sneak out with her in the dead of night. Ellie follows her to an abandoned shopping mall, surprisingly powered by a bit of electricity. To a girl born after the apocalypse, an escalator ride may as well be a theme park attraction.

As Ellie and Riley enjoy their time together (providing the audience with much-needed levity after last week's dour "Kin"), a song plays in the background that surely perked the ears of music fans and video game nerds alike. For those who've played "The Last of Us — Part II" specifically, this iconic '80s track strikes a particularly heartbreaking chord.