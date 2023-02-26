Whatever Happened To Mary Winchester From Supernatural?

"Supernatural" fans owe a lot to Mary Winchester (played by Samantha Smith). Not only did she give birth to arguably the most popular pair of demon hunters in pop culture — Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester — but her original death was the catalyst that turned the Winchester men into vengeance-seeking hunters, to begin with.

As long-term viewers know, Mary was eventually resurrected in Season 12, and while she initially struggled to accept three decades' worth of change, she proved to be a skilled hunter herself, working alongside her sons to prevent hell on earth. In a show dominated by testosterone and often criticized for its misogynistic point of view, Mary Winchester was one of the few examples of strong, complex female characters on the long-running and beloved show.

While its 15th and final season aired in 2020, "Supernatural" continues to gain new fans and viewers, thanks to its presence on streaming services such as Netflix. So what happened to Mary Winchester when all was said and done?