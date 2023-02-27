The Mandalorian And Andor Succeed For The Same Reason (& This Lesson Could Save Star Wars From Itself)

When Disney made their first push for the "Star Wars" galaxy to take over the small screen, their poster boy was — and remains — the beskar-plated babysitter Din Djarin, star of "The Mandalorian." Brought to life by everybody's favorite apocalyptic found father, Pedro Pascal, Djarin is the biggest new Star Wars character of the new millennium not named Grogu ... despite the fact that, well, as the show's title makes clear, he's not the sort of space wizard protagonist that fans are used to.

Strangely enough, the most beloved Star Wars properties of this decade seem to succeed because of less Jedi magic. During Mando's time away from our televised space, the standard of Star Wars was elevated by the gripping first season of "Andor," a series that overcame a lack of buzz sheerly on the strength of its storytelling and critical acclaim. Viewing figures aside, "Andor" boasts — without a doubt – the best writing to have ever reached the "Star Wars" franchise.

Now, we know what some of you might be thinking: "The Mandalorian" and "Andor" are two very different space beasts, and there might be some truth to it. The former is undoubtedly bound closer to the Skywalker Saga than it pretends to be, particularly compared to "Andor." However, the DNA shared between the two shows is made evident when we look back on the best scene in all of "The Mandalorian," which proves that both shows have elevated the "Star Wars" franchise by putting the aforementioned space wizards aside to instead focus hard on political allegories, class inequality, and unbroken cycles of trauma.