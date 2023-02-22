The Last Of Us Proves Why Apocalyptic Found Fatherhood Hooks Us Again And Again

Audiences might bemoan common storytelling tropes when they see them on the big or small screen, but let's be honest: certain ones just work. Whether it's a whodunit using secret twins as a plot device or a romantic comedy that turns enemies to lovers, some tropes are just undeniable — and that's okay! Storytelling has been around since humans could communicate, and you don't have to reinvent the wheel to create a compelling narrative.

Take, for example, a trope we'll refer to as "found fatherhood" — meaning when a grizzled, world-weary older guy takes a young kid under his wing, forced to protect them in some sort of dangerous landscape where said kid might not be able to fend for themselves quite so easily. These aforementioned survivalist dudes always seem utterly put-upon by their sudden found fatherhood, and it's easy to see why; if the world is ending in front of you, you may not want to field constant requests for chicken nuggets or a tiny voice asking "are we there yet?" There's a reason that this trope is great to watch on screen, though... and there's a reason why it's the backbone of one of the year's most popular and acclaimed shows.