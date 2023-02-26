Ant-Man 3 Director Just Confirmed The Identity Of The Three Lead Kangs From The Post-Credits Scene

As a virtually immortal time-traveling warlord, the Marvel supervillain Kang the Conqueror often finds it convenient (or otherwise necessary) to adopt alternate identities for his evil schemes. These characters, retconned at various points in the ever-expanding mythology of Marvel Comics as alternate identities of Kang's, are Rama-Tut, Immortus, and the Scarlet Centurion. Any true Marvel Comics devotee watching the Council of Kangs reveal in "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" can guess that these three villains (all played by Jonathan Majors) are seen in the film.

Peyton Reed has confirmed this. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reed explains the reasoning behind the scene and gives a little insight into it. "We knew we wanted to sort of just give a tiny taste of the potential of what some of these Kang variants are and brief nods to Rama-Tut, Centurion, Immortus," says Reed. Note the exclusion of the word "scarlet" from Centurion's name, which combined with the lack of red in his character design, could be a possible reason for the shortening of his official title. Reed also teased the idea that the versions of these characters may not be the "Prime" versions we'll eventually encounter within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Maybe they're variants of those versions," he said.

Another of Kang's alternate identities, 19th-century industrialist Victor Timely, is seen in "Quantumania" in the post-credits scene. Reed reveals that this was a scene shot for the upcoming Season 2 of "Loki," another indication that Phase Five of the MCU will be dominated by myriad variants and alternate identities of Kang.