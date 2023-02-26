1923 Fans Won't Stop Asking Michelle Randolph To Reveal The Dutton Family Tree

In an interview with Deadline on the subject of the "1923" finale, Michelle Randolph was asked about where she and Jack (Darren Mann) fit into the Dutton lineage. "I have not been told anything. I have my own suspicions, but nothing has been confirmed and it's definitely something we go back and forth on as a cast," she answered. She also added that the topic has been subject to plenty of speculation on the internet: "Random people have like sent me things online about people arguing over who it would make sense for me to be ... the grandmother of Kevin Costner? So I don't know, but I definitely hope it's Jack and me because that would be fun."

Randolph was also asked about her interactions with "Yellowstone" fans, and again the topic of the Dutton family tree was raised. "They want to know about the family tree," she says. "My family is convinced that I know and that I'm just secretly not telling them for some reason. I'm like, 'I would tell you guys if I knew. I swear.'"

For now, the only person who knows the intricacies of the Dutton family tree is series auteur Taylor Sheridan himself. And you can be certain he will reveal it in the most dramatic way possible, within some future "Yellowstone" project.