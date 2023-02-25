Better Call Saul's Michael Mando Reportedly Fired From Upcoming Ridley Scott Series
Bad news for fans of AMC's "Breaking Bad" spin-off "Better Call Saul" who were hoping to see more of series star Michael Mando in the upcoming Apple TV series "Sinking Spring" from executive producer Ridley Scott. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has reportedly been fired from the series after an altercation with an unspecified co-star.
Mando's part has already been recast with Wagner Moura, probably best known as Pablo Escobar on the series "Narcos."
Additional details about the incident are scarce, with everyone involved declining to comment, but the firing is reported to have come following some sort of "clash" with another performer on the show. Mando was let go from the set after the altercation, and eventually, producers decided to recast his part entirely. Whether or not we learn more about what happened, possibly from Mando himself or one of the other cast members involved, remains to be seen.
The 'good-hearted friend' of the show's protagonist will now be played by Wagner Moura
The plot of "Sinking Spring," based on the book "Dope Thief" by Dennis Tafoya, kicks off when two young "delinquents" in Philadelphia hatch a scheme to rip off a secluded house by posing as DEA agents. As it happens, their crime accidentally exposes a massive narcotics trafficking organization, putting them in the crosshairs of very dangerous people.
Brian Tyree Henry, also known as Paper Boi from "Atlanta," will star, and Michael Mando was set to play Manny Cespedes, his friend and co-conspirator. Now, Wagner Moura will play the part instead, joining Henry and the rest of the cast, which includes Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, Dustin Nguyen, Nesta Cooper, Idris Debrand, Liz Caribel. and Will Pullen. In addition to his duties as executive producer, Ridley Scott will also be directing one episode of the series. Further details on the show, including a release date, are still to come.