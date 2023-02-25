Better Call Saul's Michael Mando Reportedly Fired From Upcoming Ridley Scott Series

Bad news for fans of AMC's "Breaking Bad" spin-off "Better Call Saul" who were hoping to see more of series star Michael Mando in the upcoming Apple TV series "Sinking Spring" from executive producer Ridley Scott. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has reportedly been fired from the series after an altercation with an unspecified co-star.

Mando's part has already been recast with Wagner Moura, probably best known as Pablo Escobar on the series "Narcos."

Additional details about the incident are scarce, with everyone involved declining to comment, but the firing is reported to have come following some sort of "clash" with another performer on the show. Mando was let go from the set after the altercation, and eventually, producers decided to recast his part entirely. Whether or not we learn more about what happened, possibly from Mando himself or one of the other cast members involved, remains to be seen.