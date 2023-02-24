Jason Alexander Recalls William Shatner's Profound Advice On Handling Seinfeld's Success

When it comes to actors suddenly experiencing a high level of success, it's one thing to be part of a hit TV series, but being in the cast of arguably the most iconic sitcom in history is something completely different. That is exactly what Jason Alexander got to experience very early on in his career, as he played George Costanza on NBC's "Seinfeld." This level of sudden success may have come too early for him to handle if he had not gotten some sound advice from one of his childhood heroes.

"Seinfeld" wasn't the first gig Alexander got fan recognition for. He explained on the "Adam Carolla Show" podcast that initial public attention came from his role as Philip Stuckey in the 1990 film "Pretty Woman." However, that kind of recognition was the type most performers would prefer to avoid. Alexander's character in the film was, to put it lightly, a jerk, and fans had no issues with telling him that. However, when "Seinfeld" came around, the negative fan attention changed to that of admiration.

When "Seinfeld" first aired in 1989, there was no way any of the cast and crew had an idea of how huge the series would become. Alexander played George, one of the four lead characters in the series that spanned nine seasons. He told Carolla on the podcast that he was turning 35 years old when the show was just becoming a huge hit. And if it wasn't for a very unique birthday present from his friends (and the advice that came with it), the way Alexander handled his success may have been very different.