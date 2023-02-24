Jon Favreau's Comments On The Mandalorian's End Are Pretty Ambiguous

We're days away from Pedro Pascal starting a double shift as a surrogate father. As he etches ever so slightly to the end of "The Last of Us," he'll be back in a galaxy far, far away as "The Mandalorian" in the show's third highly anticipated season. So far, we know from the trailer that Dinn Djarin (Pascal) will be heading back to Mandalore to absolve himself of the egregious no-no of taking off his helmet on more than one occasion.

Whatever it is, the show's masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni must be doing something right, given that the fourth season has already been confirmed even before the third season has blessed our peepers. But even with another season scheduled, just how much longer does our beloved bounty hunter have in this iconic galaxy? As far as Favreau sees it, "The Mandalorian" doesn't plan on clocking out any time soon, and even if he did, there'd be space for him and Grogu elsewhere. After all, let's not forget his special series-saving appearance in "The Book of Boba Fett" proving that space is a big place.