Avatar's Sam Worthington Says The Biggest Challenge Of Filming Underwater Was Displaying Emotions

With 14 years between the original "Avatar" and its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," it's no surprise that both cast and crew were anxious to see how fans would respond. However, it didn't take too long to see that moviegoers were filling to fill the seats in theaters for "The Way of Water" and they did so in record-breaking form. Now, further details have emerged about how difficult the movie was to make — not only for director James Cameron but for the actors as well.

In addition to the technical challenges that the production faced, the performers also had to develop unique acting techniques as a large portion of the movie takes place underwater. But first, the person who needed to learn a new skill was Cameron, who decided to use known motion-capture technology in an unknown environment. "The problem with water is not the underwater part, but the interface between the air and the water, which forms a moving mirror," Cameron explained to Collider. "Basically, whenever you add water to any problem, it just gets 10 times harder."

The actors were also pushed to their limits, with Zoe Saldana having to face her fear of water when she entered the giant tank, and Stephen Lang dealing with the stress of properly hitting his marks. As for the lead actor Sam Worthington, he was most concerned about the water hampering his performance.