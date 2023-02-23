The Curmudgeonly Reason Natasha Lyonne And Phil Tippett Became Real Friends On Poker Face

Fans have been incredibly vocal about their love for Natasha Lyonne in "Poker Face." The series is an exceptional vehicle for her to flex her acting abilities, both dramatic and comedic, leading to a charming performance that's impossible to resist. In "Poker Face," Lyonne's character Charlie consistently makes friends wherever she goes due to her refreshing honesty and unwavering empathy. This quality might stem from Lyonne herself, as she was one of the lucky few to form a relationship with the esteemed film artist Phil Tippett.

At The Wrap, Tippet broke down how this episode came to be and how his friendship with Lyonne naturally blossomed. He revealed how the cast and crew respected his boundaries by pushing down their burning "Star Wars" questions, and how he happened upon Lyonne during their break: "I just took my lunch and I went into the barn to eat my lunch, and Natasha was there." He continued chatting about how they would spend their time together conversing over experiences in film and television, particularly Lyonne's "Russian Doll" and Tippett's "Mad God."

These intensive passion projects are glorious works of art that took a surprising toll on the creators, which the two bonded over, as Tippet shared: "They were very, very similar, because both of those shows totally broke us as human beings. Really, seriously, psych ward, rehab-type stuff because we just dump everything into it and you don't meet too many people that you can share that kind of experience with, as in none. I would bum cigarettes from her and we would spend a really enjoyable hour." We couldn't possibly think of a more relaxing way to spend one's lunch break.