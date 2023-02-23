The Goldbergs Will End After Season 10

In September 2013, Adam F. Goldberg and ABC welcomed "The Goldbergs" to the television scene. A period sitcom in its purest form, the series looks back at the highs and lows of the 1980s — often through a comedic lens — using the Goldberg family. As the series goes on, it goes through the typical sitcom motions of the Goldberg kids growing up, finding their interests, and building lives of their own, while the parents come to grips in their own ways with their kids getting older. All the while, it's loaded with '80s references, celebrity cameos, and more.

At the time of this writing, "The Goldbergs" is up to Season 10, and what a strange batch of episodes it has been. Most notably, it's the first since the program's inception not to feature Jeff Garlin as patriarch Murray Goldberg, with the character being killed off-screen in the wake of Season 9. This came as a result of behind-the-scenes drama, which led to Garlin suddenly exiting the series. Despite this hiccup, the series has pressed on, but it seems it won't get much of a chance to explore this post-Murray era.

It has come to light that after 10 seasons on the air, "The Goldbergs" is coming to an end.