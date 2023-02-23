Rihanna To Lift Up The 2023 Oscars With A Performance Of Her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ballad

It's always been tough for superhero movies to land Oscar nominations outside the technical categories, but the "Black Panther" franchise continues to be a breath of fresh air. "Wakanda Forever" is nominated for five trophies at this year's ceremony. In addition to best original song, the film is also vying for best supporting actress, best costume design, best visual effects, and best makeup and hairstyling.

Rihanna is nominated for best original song alongside Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson. The team has some stiff competition as the category also includes Diane Warren for "Applause," Lady Gaga and BloodPop for "Hold My Hand," M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose for "Naatu Naatu," and Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski for "This Is a Life." So far, no one else has been announced also to be performing at the ceremony, but surely, some more performers will come out of the woodwork in the coming weeks.

It's an exciting time for Rihanna, who also revealed she was pregnant with her second child at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. There are also reports Rihanna is allegedly gearing up for a tour in the near future. As for a new album, we'll just have to wait and see. But you can see Rihanna perform on national television next when the Oscars air on March 12.