Anthony Mackie Credits Samuel L. Jackson For Teaching Him About The Acting Business

Anthony Mackie seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity to sing Samuel L. Jackson's praises during his recent return visit to the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. There, he described Jackson as something of a mentor-and-then-some.

"Sam Jackson taught me a lot from afar. Three of my earliest movies were with Sam Jackson and because of that my set etiquette is a complete replica of Sam Jackson." Mackie wasn't specific as to which movies he was referring to, but his earliest collaborations with Jackson were in 2005's "The Man," 2006's "Freedomland," and 2010's "The Start of Dreams."

Mackie continued: "[Jackson] literally was my work dad and taught me everything about the business from afar. And every now and then I'd ask him a question and he'd give me one of his answers, 'Shut up, motherf*****!' And I would take that. But literally, when you see me on set, it is a direct representation of how Sam Jackson moved and operated with this business, with class. People went the extra mile for him, just because he was a cool dude."

It's nice to hear these sorts of stories coming out of show business. Even nicer: The fact that both Mackie and Jackson wound up getting sucked into the endless MCU machine, meaning that they'll be working together and appreciating one another's professionalism for decades (and decades and decades).