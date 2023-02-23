Bryan Cranston Completely Changed Shannon's Death From Drive's Original Script

For any movie lover who enjoys listening to actors talk about acting, GQ's ongoing YouTube series where stars break down their most iconic roles is quite possibly the best thing on the entire internet. After all, where else are you gonna hear everyone from Paul Rudd and Pedro Pascal to Michelle Yeoh and Bill Hader wax poetic on the roles that helped make them famous?

The latest Hollywood heavyweight to chat about his biggest roles for GQ is the one and only Bryan Cranston. Much of Cranston's segment is, understandably, dedicated the role of Walter White from "Breaking Bad." The actor dropped a few fascinating nuggets about the character and the series, which netted him an armful of Emmy statues for outstanding lead actor. Cranston did, however, spend just as much time talking about his oft-overlooked role in the 2011 hit "Drive."

Cranston plays the chatty, largely well-intentioned garage owner Shannon in the film, essentially serving as a handler for Ryan Gosling's stoic wheelman. Some might even argue that the actor delivers one of the strongest turns of his career in the supporting role. If you've seen "Drive," you know that Shannon pays a heavy price for protecting Gosling's aptly-named Driver late in the action, meeting a brutal end at the hands of his mob-connected business partner Bernie Rose (Albert Brooks). It turns out that Cranston is the reason why Shannon's grisly death went down the way it did.