Modern Family Fans Think Manny's Character Went Downhill After The First Few Seasons

Over 12 years, "Modern Family" fans truly got to know the Dunphy/Pritchett clan well enough to practically call them distant relatives. The adult actors in the show took their characters and brilliantly developed them for 11 seasons. However, for the children in the series, their fictional development needed to coincide with growing up before our very eyes. However, many fans on social media were not too fond of how Manny (Rico Rodriguez II) changed in later seasons.

Texas native Rico Rodriguez II became part of the "Modern Family" cast when he was just 10 years old. Throughout at least the first half of the series' run, Manny seemed beyond his years and was portrayed as a sweet, innocent boy who was overprotective of his mom. For plenty of fans, Manny's brilliant dry sense of humor and unique viewpoint of the modern world were enough to make him a show favorite. However, his character did not continue on the same path to the final episode.

By the time we got to Season 11, Manny's character had become an entitled, snobby teenager who acted as if he was above everyone else his age. The once-lovable, innocent boy who valiantly defended his mother while hilariously pointing out the flaws of his surroundings suddenly became self-important. And this change caused fans to express their frustrations about the character online.