Chicago Fire Fans Are Dying To Know What Was On Severide's Phone

"Run Like Hell" ends with a cliffhanger as Severide meets Stella at Molly's to show her something on his phone. "Hey, I got your message about Van Meter," Stella says. "What's going on?" Severide passes over his phone, and when she looks at the screen, she responds, "Wow. What are you going to do?" Severide stares back in silence as dramatic music builds in the background.

Needless to say, "Chicago Fire" fans are in a tizzy over the mysterious contents of the phone and what it has to do with Captain Tom Van Meter (Tim Hopper), Commander and Arson investigator for the Chicago Fire Department's Office of Fire Investigation. "I wonder what was it Kelly showed Stella," tweeted @Learnthingss, with @_StopPretending adding, "This will be consuming me for the next week! The possibilities, the wanting to know what it is! Ugh!"

With Kinney's planned leave of absence from "Chicago Fire" for personal reasons coming any week now, some fans think the reason behind his departure is whatever's on that phone. "So whatever happened with Van Meter is how they're going to temporarily write off Severide," wrote @MattMurph24. "Smart." Others guessed that Severide might finally be accepting Van Meter's offer to join OFI. In any case, the contents of Severide's phone could finally give fans the hint they've been looking for.