Tessa Thompson Hopes Creed 3 Sparks ASL Interest And More Deaf Representation

"Creed III" marks the first movie in the "Rocky" franchise not to feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. So far, most of the discourse surrounding the upcoming sequel has pertained to Stallone's criticism of the film's existence, with the actor claiming that he'll never watch it. However, the saga will press ahead with Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson leading the charge, and they hope "Creed III" sparks more interest in deaf representation.

In the "Creed" film series, Thompson plays a character named Bianca. She's a musician who lives with progressive hearing loss, something that Jordan's title character learns when he meets her. The two eventually fall in love and give birth to a daughter, Amara, who inherits her mother's condition.

"Creed III" is set years after the events of the last movie, and one of the storylines will explore the couple's life as parents. This will include them interacting with their daughter through American Sign Language (ASL), which Thompson and Jordan both learned in preparation for the movie. Thompson recently spoke about the experience in an interview and talked about her desire to see more people show a keen interest in ASL.