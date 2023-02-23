Whatever Happened To Amanda From Shameless?

One of the biggest mistakes Phillip "Lip" Gallagher (Jeremy Allen White) makes on Showtime's "Shameless" is dating Amanda. The two meet when Lip is taking classes at the University of Chicago. He first assumes Amanda is dating Ron (Adam Cagley), his roommate, but it turns out they're only friends with benefits.

Amanda starts pursuing Lip and they eventually start dating. However, Amanda already exhibits some possessive and controlling behavior early on, including buying Lip a phone and creating his schedule. The two also agree not to be exclusive, yet Amanda becomes jealous when Lip starts sleeping with his professor, Helene Runyon (Sasha Alexander).

After a blow-up fight where Amanda ends their relationship, she leaks a nude picture of Helene online. Amanda gets her revenge, but she receives several death threats too, resulting in her leaving the campus.

Nichole Sakura appeared in 17 episodes of "Shameless" overall. Here's what she's been doing since her arc wrapped on the hit series.