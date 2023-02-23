Who Played Chuck Kennedy On Blue Bloods?

On Season 10, Episode 15 of "Blue Bloods," titled "Vested Interests," Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) encounters an old childhood mentor, Chuck Kennedy, aka "Mr. K." Once the local movie theater owner, Chuck gave a wayward, teenage Frank advice and helped the young man stay out of trouble. However, Frank meets him again many years later, when they're both older and Chuck is in a much less healthy place in his life.

After Chuck's house is burgled, resulting in the senior citizen being attacked, he refuses to leave his home. Frank intervenes, encouraging him to get out of the house and deal with what happened. But Chuck refuses, pushing his old friend away repeatedly. Eventually though, Frank and the other Reagan family members find a solution that will help Chuck, repaying him for helping Frank many years ago.

Here's more about the veteran character actor who played Chuck Kennedy on "Blue Bloods."