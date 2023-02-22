A Throwaway Line From The Conners Season 5 Episode 15 Suggests That Andy Might Exist After All

The following article contains spoilers for "The Conners" Season 5, Episode 15 — "Possums, Pregnancy and Patriarchy."

Is the world ready for Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) to be a grandmother?

Apparently so, because during "Possums, Pregnancy and Patriarchy," Harris Conner-Healy (Emma Kenney) reveals that she's pregnant thanks to an assignation with her ex, Kai (Austin Zajur). For those who don't remember the poet with bum-like tendencies, he appears in "Crumbs and Couch Surfers," Episode 9 of Season 5, to couch surf at Dan's (John Goodman) and Louise's (Katey Sagal) place. Harris's relationship with him ends after she learns he's been stealing money from her and Louise chasing him out of the house with a baseball bat.

Harris' announcement understandably sends the whole family into a tizzy. Everyone seems to have an opinion about Harris carrying on with her pregnancy. While some of the family's mad and some of it's glad, Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) provides a calming center for Harris and supports her grandniece right from the beginning. While trying to prove to Harris she'll always be there for her, Jackie comes out with a throwaway line that reveals a piece of "Roseanne" past might not be as dead and gone as fans previously thought.