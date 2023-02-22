Netflix Is Releasing A Glass Onion Director's Commentary Track

Director Rian Johnson struck gold in 2019 with the release of "Knives Out": a thrilling whodunnit with a star-studded cast that swiftly became one of the standout movies of the year. Even though murder mysteries had largely fallen out of fashion in Hollywood, the film proved a critical and financial hit and then some. Therefore, plans were put in place for a sequel, which ultimately became known as "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Once again, Johnson put together a strong feature of this style, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly strong response to it.

As a Netflix production, "Glass Onion" didn't spend much time in theaters. In fact, in the wake of its worldwide premiere, it only spent around a week at the movies before becoming a streaming exclusive. Given how much people adore the budding "Knives Out" franchise and this sequel on its own, it seems a foolish move in hindsight to have not allowed the movie a proper chance to thrive on the silver screen. Nevertheless, Netflix is aware of the interest from fans in these films, hence why a third "Knives Out" installment is on the way. Although, that's not all.

With the wait for a third "Knives Out" mystery officially underway, Netflix is offering fans a little something to make the wait a bit more bearable: a "Glass Onion" director's commentary.