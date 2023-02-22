Elizabeth Banks Hopes Cocaine Bear Shatters Myths About Female Directors

With its simple premise — a bear ingests a metric ton of blow and goes on a blood-soaked rampage looking for more — "Cocaine Bear" doesn't seem like it would require too many technical pyrotechnics. In reality, the film's coked-up bear was laboriously executed via CGI and an Andy Serkis-trained actor named Allan Henry.

"[Henry] knows how to walk as a quadruped on all fours using these prosthetic extended arms," Banks explained during an appearance on "The View." "He was fantastic, and he's also a stunt performer, so he was able to really interact with our actors and throw people around and [do] all the crazy stunts that happen in the movie."

Beyond Henry's grizzly expertise, it was important to Banks that her film used cutting-edge CGI technology, in part to dispel the myth that only male filmmakers are interested in those tools. "What I really wanted to do was make something really CGI heavy," said Banks, who partnered with New Zealand's renowned Wētā Workshop to animate the bear. "There's a very technical aspect to the filmmaking that this particular movie required, and I do still hear people say things like, 'Well, women aren't really interested in CGI or the technical stuff.'" For Banks, that assumption extends beyond film to STEM in general. "There's still people who think, like, women's brains don't do math," she added.